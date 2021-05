When Quentin Tarantino burst on to the Hollywood scene with Reservoir Dogs, it felt like a whole new language of movie dialogue was born. Characters that were hip to pop culture could dissect a Madonna song for meaning, while waiting around to undertake an iconic heist that would put a creative talent on the map. It’s something that’s stuck with actor/comedian Chris Rock, as Spiral: From the Book of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman revealed that the Forrest Gump conversation in the horror movie's act took its cues from that very moment.