Energy Industry

Fuel removed from Seacor Power and salvage phase underway

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03y1I0_0a4SRF0000

Salvage crews have completed the removal of diesel fuel from SEACOR Power’s fuel tanks.

The US Coast Guard says crews removed approximately 20,363 gallons of diesel fuel from the SEACOR Power using the hot tapping method, which involves drilling into the fuel tanks, making a hose connection, and transferring the fuel to portable tanks.

Approximately 4,500 gallons of hydraulic fluid remain on the SEACOR Power. The tanks have not been compromised, but are currently inaccessible. The hydraulic fluid will be removed after the vessel is raised.

The Coast Guard is continuing to monitor for any oil discharges and SEACOR Marine has an Oil Spill Response Organization (OSRO) standing by to respond to any situation in which there is recoverable oil.

Salvage crews will now move to the salvage phase, focusing on removing debris and refloating the vessel.

The timeline for the raising of the vessel depends on many factors including primarily the safety of salvage crews, the weather, and addressing any new structural changes that may occur.

"The priority is to salvage the vessel in a safe and efficient manner. The raising of the vessel is not expected to occur before June," Coast Guard says.

According to a release, there is a Coast Guard safety zone covering a one nautical mile radius around the incident site in effect until June 15. There is a Federal Aviation Administration temporary flight restriction covering a five nautical miles radius around the site, and a 2,000-foot minimum altitude around the site in effect until June 15.

KATC News

KATC News

