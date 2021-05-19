Chick-fil-A to close Ambassador Caffery store, move to new location

Chick-Fil-A will close its location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway and move to a location near Costco next year, according to The Advocate.

The papers have been signed for the company to acquire the former Red Robin location at 101 Meadow Farm Road and move there the local operator John Arton told The Advocate.

The work will begin early next year and could be open by April 2022.

Click here to read more about the move by The Advocate.

