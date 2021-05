Most of us have gone some place, seen someone and exclaimed to yourself, “I know that person!” My problem is that I have a good memory for faces, I just can’t remember the names that go with them. This is particularly true if I am someplace and see someone who I didn’t expect to be there. In a case like that I can forget both the name and face. Right now, it is not quite so bad since there is a good chance their face may be hidden behind a COVID mask. That gives me an excuse as well as time to try and determine who the person is. Probably my worst case was a few years ago as I was getting ready to manage and play in a softball game.