Catwoman Joins Batman in Feudal Japan With Star Ace Toys New Figure

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Ace Toys is back with another amazing DC Comics figure from the hit animated film, Batman Ninja. Standing 11.5" tall, Catwoman is joining the fight against warlord Joker and his chaos he has created in the past. Star Ace has revealed two different versions of the figure, with a standard and deluxe getting released. As for the normal Catwoman, she will come with a great set of accessories and swappable parts like a removable mask, moveable eyes, swappable hands, claw hands attachment, and her iconic whip. The deluxe, on the other hand will include a black cat, pink cat's paw, and a flexible metal hose. The Batman Ninja version of Catwoman is different than the usual Selina Kyle we see in DC Comics, but this is a must have collectible for Batman fans. Both Batman Ninja Catwoman figures from Star Ace Toys are set to release in the Third Quarter of 2021, and they are both up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles. The normal is priced at $265, while the deluxe comes in at $279, and they can both be found here.

bleedingcool.com
