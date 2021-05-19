newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Bob Dylan is 80. Happy birthday to the man who taught me about gratitude – and shame

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleI had been looking forward to reading and listening to all the stuff marking Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday. Then I heard a trail for a radio play called Dinner With Dylan, going out on Saturday afternoon. The title jolted me back 40 years to a dark moment of shame and embarrassment in my otherwise pretty blameless school days. It was 1981, when I was 14, and long before I had a Dylan collection to rival anybody’s. In fact I can only have been dimly aware of the great man when I saw a BBC2 Playhouse drama called Bobby Wants to Meet Me. It was, as the name suggests, about someone building up to meeting Mr Dylan; I can’t remember if the meeting did or didn’t happen, I’m afraid. What I do know is that this play made a great impression on me. It must have done, because a few weeks or months after it went out, upon being set a creative-writing task, I wrote a fine piece of prose entitled Bobby Wants to Meet Me. I suppose a more competent cheat would have nicked the idea but covered their tracks by bothering to think up a different title. Not me.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Fincham
Person
Bob Dylan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Man Who#Happy Birthday#Talk Radio#Drama#Radio Play#Bbc2 Playhouse#English#Radio Times#Itv#Mr Dylan#Gratitude#Man#Miss Curtis#Classmates#Guilt#Dinner#Prose#Dylan Related Memory#Dishonour#Reflection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Violent CrimesSpin

Chrissie Hynde to Release Bob Dylan Covers Album

Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde will release Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan on May 21, which happens to be a few days before Bob Dylan turns 80. The nine-song covers set will include interpretations of such Dylan songs as “You’re a Big Girl Now,” “Love Minus Zero / No Limit,” “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight,” and “Every Grain of Sand.”
CelebritiesBBC

BBC Radio 4 celebrates Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

The impact and influence of Dylan and his music is unique, and, likewise, we hope to mark the great man’s 80th birthday in a way that only Radio 4 can - through a beguiling mix of drama, close reading essays and music documentaries. Radio 4 marks the 80th birthday of...
Pennsylvania Lifestylehuntingdondailynews.com

Happy birthday

LOOK WHO’S FOUR! Lennon Rose Heath turns 4 years old today, Saturday, May 8, 2021. Lennon is the daughter of Clint and Lindsay Heath of Shirleysburg and the little sister of Hudson Heath, 5. Proud grandparents are Will and Genny Heath and Tom and Sharon England. Great-grandparents include: Mimi, the late Bob and Jean Heath and the late Lester and Minnie Hamman. Lennon attends Jack and Jill Preschool. For her special day, she plans to go to her favorite cafe for breakfast and then get a princess package at the salon. Happy birthday, Lennon!
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Katey Sagal Opens Up About Getting Fired By Bob Dylan

Although Katey Sagal is an incredibly talented actress, she’ll never forget the time she was fired by Bob Dylan. She recently did an interview, according to USA Today, to discuss getting fired by Bob Dylan and also the ongoing projects she’s working on. She was specifically asked by the interviewer:...
Minnesota EntertainmentPosted by
B105

Lyrics Handwritten by Bob Dylan Sells for $57,000

Bob Dylan's autograph is rare in itself, but handwritten lyrics signed by Dylan are ultra-rare and can fetch large sums of money as shown by the ending price of this recent auction. Iconic Auctions wrapped up their Amazing Music Auction on Saturday, May 15h which included items from The Beatles...
Museumsthebrag.com

There’s a Bob Dylan museum opening in 2022

Come 2022, a Bob Dylan museum will officially be welcomed into the world. The museum will be brought into existence at none other than the Bob Dylan Center, where a goldmine of Dylan archives will be made available to view and experience by the public. As reported by Pitchfork, the...
Celebritiesspectator.us

Approximately Bob Dylan

Clinton Heylin is the éminence grise of Bob Dylan scholars: co-founder of Wanted Man (the magazine dedicated to studying Dylan’s life and work), long-time editor of its quarterly magazine the Telegraph, compiler of Bob Dylan: Stolen Moments: The Ultimate Reference Book and also the author of Behind the Shades, which, when first published in 1991, was rightly praised as the most reliable account of Dylan’s life and career up to that point. Dylan has accomplished a great deal since then, including becoming a Nobel laureate, so it’s not surprising that Heylin should want to bring his account up to date, especially since a large new collection of Dylan material has recently been deposited in the Gilcrease Museum in Tulsa. This archive has allowed Heylin to build an indispensable account on the foundations of his previous one — and it is published in good time to mark Dylan’s 80th birthday on May 24.
Massachusetts Entertainmentwhatsupnewp.com

Passim School of Music to honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday

(Cambridge, MA) The Passim School of Music will honor Bob Dylan ahead of his 80th birthday with Tangled Up in You: Interpreting & Imagining Bob Dylan in the 21st Century. Led by singer/songwriter Emma Swift, the class will help performers answer three key questions: What is it that makes Dylan’s songs so wonderful to sing? Why Dylan, why now? How do you know you’re right for the song? Swift will explore production choices, collaboration and song selection, talk about some of the great Dylan interpreters from Joan Baez to Nina Simone and beyond, and investigate how covering songs can improve your own songwriting. The workshop will be held online from 1:00-2:30 ET on Saturday, May 15th. Anyone interested can register now at passim.org/school-of-music/classes-workshops.
Musicbestclassicbands.com

Happy 80th Birthday, Bob Dylan! Fellow Artists Pay Tribute to the Legend

There are so many aspects of Bob Dylan’s journey that are intriguing, informative, daring and educational. Over the last 50 years, music journalist/historian Harvey Kubernik—during the course of thousands of interviews he’s conducted—has asked numerous artists to weight in with their thoughts on Dylan. Here, as we honor Dylan on his 80th birthday on May 24, are some of the more notable replies.—editor.
EntertainmentGreenwichTime

Patti Smith on the Return of Live Music and the First Time She Met Bob Dylan

Patti Smith isn’t one to get cabin fever, but this past year has been the exception, as the pandemic left her grounded in her home city. “I haven’t left New York in over a year, which is the longest I’ve been rooted since my children have grown,” she tells Rolling Stone. “I’m not used to being rooted in one place. But I’ve spent most of my time writing.”
Musicudiscovermusic.com

‘She Belongs To Me’: Rick Nelson Sings Bob Dylan

What might be described as the second phase of Rick Nelson’s career was taking shape in a recording studio on May 10, 1969. That was when he recorded a song from Bob Dylan’s Bringing It All Back Home album. One of America’s original rock‘n’roll heartthrobs of the late 1950s, Ricky...
Musicmagnetmagazine.com

Bob Dylan Was Called “Judas” By An Audience Member 55 Years Ago Today

55 years ago today, Bob Dylan was heckled at the Free Trade Hall in Manchester, England, by a crowd member who called him “Judas.” Contrary to popular belief, the heckler wasn’t a folk purist who felt betrayed by Dylan playing electric; it was a young seminarian named Rob Halford who thought Dylan should be playing more like a rocka rolla. Read our review of the Bootleg Series set from this time period:
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Chrissie Hynde’s New Rendition of “You’re a Big Girl Now” by Bob Dylan

From ‘Standing In The Doorway: Chrissie Hynde Sings Bob Dylan,’ it kicks off our week-long celebration of Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday next Monday, May 24, 2021. Like much of humankind who lived in lockdown during the Corona nightmare year of 2020, Chrissie Hynde started feeling down. And then deeper down. Looking for meaning during the long season of bleakness, she found it in the new songs of an old friend, Bob Dylan. For Chrissie, his songs and spirit have given her sustenance through the years, and there he was again, and with a new song, his epic treatise on recent American history, “Murder Most Foul.” It was her ticket out of doldrums city. It gave her hope. And more than anything, it made her laugh.
MusicTelegraph

Bob Dylan at 80: From Elton John to Bono, stars reveal the man behind the ‘unknowable’ genius

We live in the time of Bob Dylan. The great singer-songwriter turns 80 this month, on May 24. He released his first album in early 1962 when he was just 20 years old. From the surrealist rocker of the Sixties to the gypsy troubadour of the Seventies and reflective ancient bard of last year’s masterful Rough and Rowdy Ways, Dylan has been a singular giant of popular music for the whole of his adult life, almost 60 years in the spotlight, the greatest living figure of the most universally pervasive art form of the modern era.
Musicmetalcastle.net

Twisted Sister’s Jay Jay French Recalls Disrespectful Bob Dylan Show: “Half The People Left”

Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French recalled the horrible show Bob Dylan played and revealed how fans reacted to his live performance following his disrespectful act. During a recent conversation with The Metal Voice, Jay Jay French, who is a huge fan of Bob Dylan, was asked how expensive concerts have become compared to the time of his youth. He touched on Bob Dylan and disclosed his playing style.
MusicPosted by
Outsider.com

On This Day: Bob Dylan Walks Out of ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’ Over Dispute in 1963

In 1962, Bob Dylan first introduced people to the sound of his voice and his songwriting prowess when he released his debut self-titled album. However, his first album barely broke even. After, he legally changed his name from Robert Zimmerman to Bob Dylan and would travel to the UK, where he appeared in “Madhouse on Castle Street.” This is the first time the public would hear the song “Blowin’ in the Wind.”