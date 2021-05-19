newsbreak-logo
Celebrities

Comedian Paul Mooney dies at age 79

By Amber Hilton
eminetra.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul Mooney -Best known for working with comedians, writers and actors for many years Richard Pryor -I died of a heart attack … TMZ learned. According to his family … Mooney died Wednesday morning at his home in Auckland. Paramedics are said to have failed in trying to revive him after he had a heart attack.

eminetra.com
