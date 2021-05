The Peanuts & Corn podcast returns in 2021 with a new series – bigmcenroe (formerly known as mcenroe) hosts the “Brandon” podcast. Over 7 episodes, bigmcenroe will be sharing his new album, which is all about growing up in Brandon, Manitoba in the late 80’s and early 90’s, and discovering music, friends, skateboarding and dating. Hear the tracks from the new album along with other influential tracks, the occasional track from the P&C archives, and stories from the time with special guests.