CAS Sets Sun Yang Retrial Over Doping Incident for Next Week

By Spencer Penland
swimswam.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has announced that a retrial for controversial Chinese swim star Sun Yang is set for next week. The retrial is in regards to an incident with a doping collection agent in September of 2018. Sun Yang was originally found guilty by CAS, and handed an 8-year ban, which Yang appealed to the Swiss Tribunal. The Swiss Tribunal then overturned the CAS ruling on the basis of racist tweets that were sent by the president of the CAS panel.

swimswam.com
Sun Yang
Sun Yang
#Doping#Arbitration#Trial Court#Court Hearing#Open Court#National Championships#Cas#Chinese#The Swiss Tribunal#Olympic Gold#Lcm#Star#Video
Country
China
