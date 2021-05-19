CAS Sets Sun Yang Retrial Over Doping Incident for Next Week

Ahead of Olympic Summer, Swimming World’s Latest World Male Rankings. How can we compare the world’s best swimmers across all different events? We can consider world records, gold medals, head-to-head record, versatility and a million other factors. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot comes down to how swimmers have taken advantage of their sparse opportunities to race major events. Add all that together, and you get this list of the top 25 male swimmers in the world just a few months out from the 2021 Olympic Games.