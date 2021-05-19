‘This is the post-lockdown party we all need’ – Grayson’s Art Club review
To give Grayson’s Art Club less than five stars would be to take the artistic aspirations of the UK, screw them up and stomp on them. This exhibition – which unites the lockdown creativity of the public with acclaimed artists and skilful celebrities – already endured one setback, when it was cancelled on the eve of opening due to additional Covid restrictions being imposed. Seven months later, it doesn’t need a grumpy art critic, cynically sniffing around. Wonderfully, there’s no room for cynicism in this celebratory show that is the post-lockdown party we all need.www.theguardian.com