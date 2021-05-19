newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

‘This is the post-lockdown party we all need’ – Grayson’s Art Club review

The Guardian
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleTo give Grayson’s Art Club less than five stars would be to take the artistic aspirations of the UK, screw them up and stomp on them. This exhibition – which unites the lockdown creativity of the public with acclaimed artists and skilful celebrities – already endured one setback, when it was cancelled on the eve of opening due to additional Covid restrictions being imposed. Seven months later, it doesn’t need a grumpy art critic, cynically sniffing around. Wonderfully, there’s no room for cynicism in this celebratory show that is the post-lockdown party we all need.

www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grayson Perry
Person
Lana Turner
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
David Shrigley
Person
Antony Gormley
Person
Jeremy Deller
Person
Martin Parr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Art#Art Critic#Art#Art Club#Covid#Channel 4#Sun#British#Singh Twins#Manchester Art Gallery#Acclaimed Artists#Sir Antony Gormley#Book#Stars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Arts
Related
Theater & DanceThe Independent

Lockdown lifted: The best arts picks for May to July, from live music and theatre to comedy and art exhibitions

M — any of us have stared wistfully at our diaries and our phone calendars over the last year, crossing off or deleting the cultural events that didn’t happen. The gigs that got moved, the art shows cruelly curtailed. The indefinitely postponed West End play starring Timothée Chalamet, whose poor, gasping fans didn’t get to gasp after all. So it’s blissful, comforting and genuinely joy-making to start filling those diaries up again.
MoviesBBC

Films, exhibitions and more things you can see now venues are reopening

Many indoor entertainment venues in England, Wales and parts of Scotland are reopening for the first time in months, in line with official guidance. Indoor events in England will be limited to 50% capacity, up to 1,000 people. Social distancing and face masks will still be required. Venues cannot yet...
Museumstheartnewspaper.com

Sweeping survey to reveal the many sides of Barbara Hepworth

As museums in England reopen their doors to the public this month, it is fitting that the Hepworth Wakefield—which celebrates its tenth anniversary on 21 May—is doing so with a major exhibition of Barbara Hepworth, an artist for whom physical encounters with art were so vital. The Wakefield-born and raised...
MuseumsPosted by
The Independent

From David Hockney to Paula Rego – the art exhibitions to see now that art galleries and museums have reopened

As lockdown restrictions ease around the UK and Ireland, a number of public attractions, including galleries and museums, will be permitted to reopen. Commercial galleries in England have been open since 12 April, with public galleries and museums set to reopen their doors today (17 May). For hopeful art fans everywhere, here are some of the exhibitions to look out for. The Last Bohemian: Augustus JohnLady Lever Art Gallery, Liverpool, “Coming soon” – 30 August 2021When government restrictions lift, National Museums Liverpool will launch a brand-new exhibition, The Last Bohemian: Augustus John (1878-1961), which will showcase around 40...
Visual Artartforum.com

A conversation with Lynette Yiadom-Boakye

A BELATED BREAKTHROUGH, Lynette Yiadom-Boakye’s mid-career survey “Fly in League with the Night” is the first solo exhibition devoted to a Black British woman artist in the Tate’s history. It’s an appropriate backdrop for the painter’s body of work, whose entrancing portraits of imagined characters, painted from memory, meditate deeply on how history is made and unmade. Below, Yiadom-Boakye discusses her path as an artist and writer, the need to build new places of belonging, and the divine powers of watchfulness.
Charles Iihistoryhit.com

10 Facts About Thomas Blood’s Daredevil Attempt to Steal the Crown Jewels

On 9 May 1671, the Tower of London was infiltrated by a group of rogues with one mission – to steal the Crown Jewels. Masterminded by the ‘noted bravo and desperado’ Colonel Thomas Blood, the daredevil plot involved cunning disguises, slippery tactics, and taking a mallet to the now-priceless St. Edward’s Crown! Though the plot was a disaster Blood managed to escape with his life, becoming one of the most infamous figures at Charles II’s court.
Museumstheartnewspaper.com

Hug a museum: the best exhibitions to see around the UK as restrictions ease

In typical non-committal fashion, the UK’s prime minister Boris Johnson has sort of said, maybe yes, maybe no, er, that the hugging of loved ones is allowed as part of the easing of pandemic restrictions today. We at The Art Newspaper say, with full commitment: whether or not you are ready to hug friends and family, do embrace the country’s museums. As indoor cultural venues including museums are finally able to reopen to the public today, we bring you our pick of the biggest and best exhibitions to see, from nightclub design in Dundee and a contemporary art bonanza in Liverpool, to the British Museum’s revisionist take on notorious Nero.
Musicthisisdig.com

James Announced As Headliners For London’s First Post-Lockdown Gig

James have been announced as the headliners for the opening night of Heritage Live’s run of summer gigs, which will mark the first major outdoor concert since lockdown and the pandemic began. James, who formed in Manchester in 1982, will be playing at Kenwood House in London’s Hampstead Heath on...
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Why We Need Unconventional Public Art Now More Than Ever

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a member today ». Before quarantine and the specter of mass disease and death loomed, public life in the city crackled with spontaneity and verve, and — ready or not — you became part of the audience. Subways and sidewalks teemed with mariachi buskers, bucket drummers, dance crews, and more. Depending on the route of one’s commute, you could be treated to a soulful song on a Chinese erhu or West African kora by virtuosic players. All versions of these performances are what curators might call immersive and socially engaged art but in the free, rollicking sphere of the unplanned — public space.
Visual Artkottke.org

Watch as David Hockney Pages Through His Sketchbook

This is a treat: artist David Hockney wordlessly flipping through one of his sketchbooks from 2019 for 6 minutes. For the first few minutes, I thought that some verbal annotation would be nice, but it’s actually perfect as-is — you can just focus on looking. (via open culture)
Entertainmenttheartnewspaper.com

Hands up who's bidding for classic post-war art? Picky response to Anne Marion's all-American collection reflects market's shifting tastes

Fourteen choice lots from the collection of the fourth generation Texas rancher and storied art patron Anne Marion, who died last year at age 81, fetched $134.4m ($157.2m with fees) at Sotheby’s single-owner sale last night in New York. But Marion’s sophisticated eye seems to have encountered some blind spots in a changing market more attuned to lighter weight, contemporary fare.
Theater & Dancealleynews.org

Art Parties! Semilla Center for Healing and the Arts

We had a hard year last year, in many, many ways. Covid-19, economic hardship, violence, addiction, police brutality, social unrest, and homelessness have all increased the neighborhood’s fear and isolation. One good thing that came out of the emergency of the uprising last year was getting to know new neighbors and looking out for one another during troubling times. We hope and feel better times are coming, Spring is arriving, and we at Semilla Center for Healing and the Arts have an idea, An Invitation! We want to help create better times with new connections, strengthening existing connections, and increasing community trust using art and parties – Art Parties! to celebrate together and continue looking out for one another.