Meghan and Harry have stepped onto the global stage since leaving the Firm, alongside Hollywood’s big names, such as TV presenter James Corden and talk show host legend Oprah Winfrey. They have also signed hugely lucrative contracts with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, while sharing platforms with popstars like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez in the name of humanitarian causes. The Duke of Sussex also appeared on LA actor Dax Shepard’s podcast, Armchair Expert, last week and even casually mentioned how his neighbour, the internationally renowned actor Orlando Bloom, had texted him about a security concern.