Free 'Youth Explore the Arts' summer workshops available

By Ravalli Republic
ravallirepublic.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is the time for kids to explore the Arts with hands-on creative challenges taught by local professional artists and art educators. This summer, after a year-long break because of the virus, the free art workshops are being offered again with COVID precautions in mind. The Explore the Arts workshops are specifically designed for all interested student artists based on media and age. Due to social distancing, the workshops can handle only six student artists. Masks will be required. Check out the four workshop opportunities below.

