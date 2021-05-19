Free 'Youth Explore the Arts' summer workshops available

Hamilton's Pharaoplex Drive-In will forever be linked with a concert. That's because when they opened last year, the first showing they had was the Garth Brooks movie/concert event. And with COVID wiping out any actual in-person shows, the Pharaoplex has proved to be the next best thing for entertainment when it comes to concerts. They also played one-night only events from Blake Shelton and Metallica, and have one coming up with Bon Jovi on May 22.