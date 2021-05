What looked like soft puffs of sea foam on Purdy Sand Spit actually were polystyrene foam. Colloquially known as “Styrofoam,” polystyrene foam is what makes up many disposable coffee cups, to-go containers, and packaging materials. At Purdy, these were pieces smaller than popcorn kernels. Not only are they nearly impossible to fully clean up, but they also spread easily in the wind and are commonly ingested by coastal wildlife.