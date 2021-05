It appears that another board diagram of the Intel DG2 family GPU has been leaked by Igor Wallossek. A proposed draft for DG2 based laptop board design has been published by Igor’sLAB. This board design features both a DG2-128EU GPU (BGA1379 socket) as well as Intel Tiger Lake-H (8-core CPU that comes out in 4 days). The board features 6 memory modules, but only two appear to be attached to the GPU. The DG2-128EU based Intel Xe graphics cards are to feature up to 4GB of GDDR6 memory, so two modules are more than enough for the GPU itself. The additional 4 modules might be soldered system memory.