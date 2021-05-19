Wait, Did Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Help Write The Sequel?

James Wan has passed the baton to Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona) for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, coming to theaters and HBO Max on June 4, 2021. The third entry in the popular franchise is being described as the darkest one yet and a departure from the previous two films. To get a feel for what’s in store, Bloody Disgusting got to check out the first eleven minutes of the movie and chat with Chaves about the footage. Between the intense opener, which feels more like a climactic scene, and the case that inspired the film, The Devil Made Me Do It looks to shake up the franchise’s conventional haunted house format.