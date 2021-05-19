newsbreak-logo
Frank T. Kokernak, 101, of Shrewsbury

By Community Advocate Staff
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the article– Frank T. Kokernak, 101, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2021 at Benchmark Shrewsbury Crossing, with his loving family at his side. He will be sadly missed by his devoted and loving wife of 45 years, Ann P. (Parzick) Kokernak. He also leaves behind two sons, Gary...

Lake Quinsigamond Virtual Learn to Fish event

SHREWSBURY – A Lake Quinsigamond Learn to Fish event will be held virtually on Wednesday, May 19, at 6:30 p.m. This event is part of the Woo Angler Event Series sponsored by City of Worcester DPW Lakes & Ponds Program, Shrewsbury Parks & Recreation and Lake Quinsigamond Watershed Association. Register...
Massachusetts SocietySentinel & Enterprise

Older Americans Month celebrated at Fitchburg Senior Center

FITCHBURG – There was a sense of joy in the air at the Fitchburg Senior Center on Wednesday as 100 grab-and-go meals were handed out drive-thru style in celebration of Older Americans Month. “What a perfect time to do this since we reopened recently after being closed for 14 months,”...
Massachusetts Governmenttelegram.com

'Hidden Treasures' being celebrates in Lancaster on May 23 with sign dedication

LANCASTER - On Sunday, May 23, the Lancaster Historical Society (LHS) will participate in the Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area’s “Hidden Treasures” celebration. All are invited to attend as the LHS dedicates a new sign denoting a site of importance to the early settlement of the oldest town in Worcester County. After the dedication, guests will be invited to follow an historical trail mapped out and shown on a newly developed brochure.
Massachusetts Entertainmenttelegram.com

Five Things to Do: Christine Hurley, Bob Jordan and more

The Worcester Chamber Music Society continues its 15th season with its Annual Senior Concert, an all-Mozart concert recorded at Briarwood Retirement Community and premiering online at 4 p.m. May 15. WCMS offers a festive display of Mozart’s artistry with two of his most beloved chamber works. From the youthful exuberance of his first flute quartet to the poignancy of his C Major quartet, the music exudes an effortless beauty. The performance is free for all senior citizens residing in Worcester County. The concert is also the Dr. Ted Conna Memorial Concert. Dr. Conna (1931-2016) was a child psychiatrist and social activist in Worcester for more than 40 years. He was also a talented pianist with a great love of classical music. (RD)
Massachusetts Healthcommunityadvocate.com

Concierge Physical Therapy opening new location in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY – Concierge Physical Therapy owner Dr. Sean Lordan and his team have treated thousands of patients in Lordan’s Sutton office since 2018 using a unique approach of both the latest technology and individualized plans with a focus on the “whole person.”. As a result of the growing need for...
Massachusetts Crime & Safetycommunityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police log, May 14 edition

8:28 a.m. Memorial Dr. Well-being check. 9:00 a.m. Boylston/Main Sts. Road rage. 9:21 a.m. Prospect/Main Sts. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 3:50 p.m. Deerfield Rd. Suspicious person/MV. 5:19 p.m. Arrested, Carlos A. Gonzalez, 51, of 68 Mason St., Apt. 3, Worcester, on warrant. 6:00 p.m. Maple Ave. Preserve the peace. 7:11...
Massachusetts HealthWBUR

Medical Parolee Dies In Jamaica Plain Prison Hospital

A man convicted of killing a police officer in the 1970s has died — three months after he was granted medical parole. Edgar Bowser, 62, died at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital Correctional Unit Friday night. Although he was granted medical parole, his release plan was never officially approved and he remained in a prison hospital.
Massachusetts Lifestylecommunityadvocate.com

A Day at the “Lake”

SHREWSBURY – Around the turn of the 20th century, what we now know as “motorboats” had just come into existence. Canoes and rowboats were the popular way to enjoy local lakes and ponds. Lake Quinsigamond was no exception to this and, as related by some local “old timers” many years...
Massachusetts Societycommunityadvocate.com

Christine Moriarty, working on behalf of seniors

SHREWSBURY – Christine Moriarty, 27, became office assistant and volunteer coordinator for the Shrewsbury Council on Aging in April of this year. Moriarty, a self-declared homebody with a bachelor’s degree in communications from Worcester State University, is enjoying her new job. “Many of the people who visit the senior center have been coming for years…it’s a very close-knit community, she said. “Everyone’s been so nice and welcoming.”
Massachusetts Governmenttelegram.com

Item calendar for the May 7 Item

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 10, 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 3, 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Armchair Travel with Steve Farrar, of the Alaskan National Parks, Wednesday, May 5, 6:30 p.m. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, May 10, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. Teens: Spa-tastic Blender Concoctions, Saturday, May 8, 1 p.m. Registration underway for STEM Beginnings, to be held Mondays, 9:30 a.m., on May 10, 17, 24, June 7, 14 and 21, for 3-6 year olds, along with siblings. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
Massachusetts Crime & SafetyWicked Local

Suspect in Shrewsbury stabbing arrested at Sturbridge hotel

Police tracked down and arrested a Worcester man at a Sturbridge hotel Friday suspected of stabbing a woman in the neck Wednesday in Shrewsbury with a broken glass tube. The suspect, identified as Carlos Gonzalez, 51, was charged with assault and battery on a family member, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and strangulation.