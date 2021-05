A 36-year-old Lake Area cold case has been solved. “Diana Lukosius was described by all who knew her as a “beautiful” and “intelligent” woman. She was beloved by her family and many in the community. Her violent death sent shock waves throughout our small county for decades. After thousands of hours of work, the efforts of countless officers, neighbors, prosecutors, family members and others…..we got him” says Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham.