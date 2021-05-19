Pinellas Community Foundation catalyzes Emergency Broadband Benefit initiative with $10,000
May 19, 2021 - Digital Inclusion St. Pete is spearheading a program that will provide qualifying households up to $50/month for internet service as well as a $100 discount on a computer or tablet. Local internet providers Charter, Frontier and WOW! are participating. The Digital Inclusion group is seeking $25,000 to hire a coordinator to help achieve maximum value from the program through marketing, information sessions, volunteer recruitment/training and partnering with local tech organizations. Pinellas Community Foundation has kicked the raise off with a $10,000 grant. Click here to apply for the program.stpetecatalyst.com