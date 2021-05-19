Pinellas Community Foundation catalyzes Emergency Broadband Benefit initiative with $10,000

May 13, 2021 - The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has started scheduling appointments for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines for students who are 12-to-15 years old, per new CDC guidelines. Centers in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Pinellas Park and mid-County will offer the two-dose vaccine on a rotating schedule that starts on Monday, May 17. Vaccines are provided at no cost with an appointment and the parent or guardian must accompany the minor. To make an appointment call (727) 824-6931. DOH-Pinellas is already providing the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to those 16 years of age and older.