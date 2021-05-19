newsbreak-logo
Florida Society

Pinellas Community Foundation catalyzes Emergency Broadband Benefit initiative with $10,000

 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 19, 2021 - Digital Inclusion St. Pete is spearheading a program that will provide qualifying households up to $50/month for internet service as well as a $100 discount on a computer or tablet. Local internet providers Charter, Frontier and WOW! are participating. The Digital Inclusion group is seeking $25,000 to hire a coordinator to help achieve maximum value from the program through marketing, information sessions, volunteer recruitment/training and partnering with local tech organizations. Pinellas Community Foundation has kicked the raise off with a $10,000 grant. Click here to apply for the program.

Florida GovernmentTampa Bay News Wire

Pinellas County FSBDC Business Workshops

Upcoming Workshops See what’s happening this month. Contact Information Request Counseling Appointment (727) 453-720013805 58th Street N.Suite 1-200Clearwater, FL 33760Join Our Mailing ListThe Florida Small Business Development Center at Pinellas County offers business training, counseling, referrals and resources. Workshops held at the Center fill quickly and advanced registration is requested. Classes are cancelled on holidays or any day county offices are closed. www.PCED.org/sbdc.
Florida Governmentdunedingov.com

The Gladys Douglas Preserve

The Gladys Douglas Preserve is signed and celebrated! Thank you donors and public/private partners who made this happen! This beautiful 44 acres (largest single open space in Pinellas County) will be forever open space and belong to the people. The city intends to connect the land, which will be called the Gladys E. Douglas Preserve, to an adjoining 55-acre lake, currently owned by the Southwest Florida Water Management District, to create a nearly 100-acre public park.
Florida GovernmentBeach Beacon

Belleair says yes to county fuel tax money

BELLEAIR — Money for local sidewalk repair and other improvements has increasingly become harder to come by, so the Belleair Town Commission has decided to join other municipalities to do something about it. The Town Commission, which hopes to continue improving crosswalks and other infrastructure, voted 5-0 to join other...
Florida Governmentstpetecatalyst.com

Health department scheduling Covid vaccines for younger teens

May 13, 2021 - The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has started scheduling appointments for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccines for students who are 12-to-15 years old, per new CDC guidelines. Centers in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Pinellas Park and mid-County will offer the two-dose vaccine on a rotating schedule that starts on Monday, May 17. Vaccines are provided at no cost with an appointment and the parent or guardian must accompany the minor. To make an appointment call (727) 824-6931. DOH-Pinellas is already providing the two-dose Pfizer vaccine to those 16 years of age and older.
Florida GovernmentBeach Beacon

'Really miraculous’ — Douglas acquisition lauded

DUNEDIN — City Manager Jennifer Bramley called the celebration May 13 for the city’s acquisition of the Gladys Douglas-Hackworth property a “big day for all of us — the birds, the bees and the flowers and the trees.”. She went on a lot of boat tours on Jerry Lake by...
Florida GovernmentBeach Beacon

DOH-Pinellas scheduling COVID-19 appointments for ages 12-15

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is scheduling appointments for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for ages 12-15, as well as those 16 and up. Four of its centers will offer the two-dose vaccine on a rotating schedule that starts on Monday, May 17. Vaccines are available at no cost with an appointment. A parent or guardian must accompany minors to that appointment.