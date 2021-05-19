newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pan American Health Organization sees "dramatic" COVID-19 improvement in U.S.

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 hour ago

BRASILIA, May 19 (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections have dropped across the Americas, with the most dramatic improvement seen in the United States due to mass vaccination, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), Carissa Etienne, said on Wednesday.

But she warned that there were “glaring gaps” in vaccine distribution in the region, with the lion’s share going to the United States, while just three percent of Latin Americans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
141K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Americans#Covid 19#U S#Lion#U S#United States#Paho#Vaccine Distribution#Mass Vaccination#Covid 19 Infections#Brasilia#Gaps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
U.S. PoliticsMedicineNet.com

U.S. COVID Outlook Shows Improvement by July

The United States could see a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases by the end of July, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Six research teams asked to project future COVID-19 trends have concluded that new infections will drastically drop in July and continue to fall through September, the researchers reported May 5 in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Governmentkentonbee.com

COVID-19 rescue plan carries promise for lung health improvements throughout state

Thank you, Sen. Schumer, for listening about the plight of New York’s nonprofits and responding to the complex set of problems that have arisen from our country’s yearlong battle with COVID-19. The American Rescue Plan is a victory for lung health, and I thank Sen. Schumer for leading the effort to pass a once-in-a-generation bill that advances critical lung health […]
Mental HealthHartford Business

Travelers survey: U.S. workers mental health improving as pandemic wanes

A survey sponsored by property-casualty insurer Travelers Cos. found self-reported mental health among U.S. workers is improving, after many reported negative mental health effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a national survey of 2,000 employed adults across more than 10 industries, 73% of respondents described their mental health as...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Pan-COVID-19 vaccine protects mice against SARS-CoV-2 variants

Researchers in the United States have identified short peptide sequences in the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that are immunogenic in a mouse model and may provide protection against viral variants. Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) set out to address the increasing concerns that...
Minoritiespharmacytimes.com

Study Shows Americans’ Mixed Reactions to COVID-19 Health Disparities

In the summer of 2020, there were 2.5 times as many deaths per capita for Black Americans, compared to White Americans. Americans are split in their response to learning the COVID-19 pandemic has unequal effects across social groups, according to a study published in Social Science and Medicine. The study found that White survey respondents who reported a more negative view of Black Americans in general became less likely to support extensive government efforts to combat the pandemic, while White Americans who had more favorable views of Black Americans became more likely to support these efforts.
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

WHO Welcomes U.S. Donation of More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

ZURICH (Reuters) - The head of the World Health Organization hailed news on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden will send at least 20 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses abroad by the end of June, marking the first time the United States is sharing vaccines authorised for domestic use. "I...
Public HealthPosted by
MarketWatch

Coronavirus tally: Global COVID-19 cases top 161 million, while U.S. sees signs of normalization

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 161.2 million on Friday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose topped 3.3 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases with 32.85 million and deaths with 584,495. But with nearly 119 million people fully vaccinated, about 36% of Americans can see some return to normalcy, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people "can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic." India remains a worrisome hotspot, with about 350,000 new cases on Friday and 4,000 new deaths. In total, India is second worldwide with 24.05 million cases and third with 262,317 deaths, while Brazil is third in cases with 15.43 million and second in deaths with 430,417.
Public Healthnjtoday.net

World Health Organization commends Biden’s decision on COVID-19 vaccines

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the commitment by the United States administration of President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris to support the temporary waiver of intellectual property on COVID-19 vaccines in a bold move to end the pandemic as quickly as possible. “This is...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

COVID-19 vaccination dramatically reduces symptomatic and asymptomatic infections

Vaccination dramatically reduced COVID-19 symptomatic and asymptomatic infections in St. Jude Children's Research Hospital employees compared with their unvaccinated peers, according to a research letter that appears today in the Journal of the American Medical Association. The study is among the first to show an association between COVID-19 vaccination and...
Public HealthNorth Platte Telegraph

Great Plains Health sees spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations

After what seems to have been a lull in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Great Plains Health is seeing a spike in cases again, according to Chief Executive Officer Mel McNea. As of Wednesday, nine patients were in the hospital with COVID-19. The majority were unvaccinated and the average age was 63, according to GPH Chief Quality Officer Barb Petersen. Patients who were vaccinated had shorter stays.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Modeling Shows Dramatic Decline in Covid-19 Deaths By Late July

CDC director calls projections ’very good news’. Covid-19 cases and deaths in the U.S. could sharply decline in the coming months if the rate of new vaccinations remains high and appropriate infection control measures are not abandoned, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week. In a...