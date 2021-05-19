newsbreak-logo
Exclusive: Truly taps Dua Lipa's star power as spiked seltzer wars escalate

erienewsnow.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleHard seltzer sales are surging but competition continues to grow, so Truly Hard Seltzer is using some star power to help the brand break through. The boozy beverage has signed British singer Dua Lipa to a multi-year sponsorship deal that puts the three-time Grammy Award winner front and center of its largest-ever marketing campaign. Truly's flavor portfolio has blossomed to nearly 30, ranging from iced tea to fruit punch, so it has enlisted the multi-talented singer to reflect its diverse selection.

Dua Lipa
