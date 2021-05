The New York Islanders are coming off a brutal three-game sweep where the Washington Capitals not only won the series handily; they made the Islanders’ offense look invisible and hapless for the majority of the series. The team was outscored 8-3 in the three games and shutout twice. The struggles came at the worst possible time, with the playoffs around the corner and the team searching for the right line combinations. With the New York Rangers next on the schedule, it became pivotal to find goals early and often. On Thursday night, the team did just that, scoring twice in the first period and continued to pressure a defense that was only surrendering 2.60 goals per game. The question is how they could find the back of the net effectively, considering the poor play in the previous week.