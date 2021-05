Work to remove loose rocks and debris, stabilize slope will require extended road closure. U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) will remain closed for an extended period between Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) east of the summit of Afton Mountain and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) just west of the Rockfish Gap Country Store. Rocks, soil and debris continue to slide down the steep slope and the hillside above the slide is also unstable. The slide began at midday Monday and required closing U.S. 250 to traffic.