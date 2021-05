• Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic did what they needed to do against a last-place Detroit Pistons team last night, combining for 59 points on a 55 percent shooting performance from the field. LaVine added 6 assists and Vucevic grabbed 16 rebounds. Since both returned against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday, the team has now won three straight games by a combined margin of 55 points. The offense has been firing on all cylinders, and it’s been thanks to the growing chemistry between these two All-Stars. The chance at cracking the play-in tournament might still end up out of reach, but these are the kinds of performances we should be encouraged by regardless of the end-of-season result. These are the kinds of win streaks that can help sell free agents in the upcoming offseason and help the Bulls top-two players better understand how to distribute the workload in a (hopefully) much more competitive 2021-22 season.