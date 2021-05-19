Sound Mind: Music Artists Are Amplifying The Mental Health Conversation

I wouldn’t necessarily call myself an artist, but I have dabbled in drawing. In high school I used to love doing drawings in charcoal, and to this day I still love art that uses line work to its advantage to create texture. (I just read “Stage Dreams” by Melanie Gilman in an English class on the graphic novel that uses line work exquisitely, would highly recommend). During quarantine, I revisited my acrylics phase from freshman year and began to paint mythological figures and symbols in deep pastels, mostly because the colors relaxed me. I wouldn’t call it my main medium of relaxation: words nourish me more than anything, whether they are born from my mind or the imagination of others. This week, however, I talked to Celia Meagher `23, whose art has helped her navigate the highs and lows of her mental health.