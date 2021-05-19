newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Sound Mind: Music Artists Are Amplifying The Mental Health Conversation

By Cathy Applefeld Olson
Forbes
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe third incarnation of Sound Mind rolls into southern California on May 20 and as the world continues to cope with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the music festival created to spark dialog around mental health support is hitting differently this year. All Time Low, Fitz and the Tantrums,...

www.forbes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Hayley Williams
Person
Alex Gaskarth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Music Community#Music Festival#Cdc#Community Health#Life Support#All Time Low Fitz#Delta Spirit#Nami#Cdc#Mtv Entertainment Group#Mental Health Action Day#Betterhelp#All Time Low#Bipoc#Facebook#Individual Artists#Mental Health Awareness#Conversation#Mental Wellness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Mental Healththepitchkc.com

90.9 The Bridge hosts “Sound Minds,” a full today of mental health awareness—happening now!

Today, May 12, 90.9 The Bridge is airing its “Sound Minds” special in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. In partnership with Zero Reasons Why, “Sound Minds” will focus on mental health and the role music plays in it. The station will host special guests, as well as community-submitted stories about songs and artists and the role the songs have played in their lives.
Tennessee HealthCMT

Dierks Bentley and Fancy Hagood Discuss Supporting Mental Health Via The Music Health Alliance

“There are so many people in this business that are struggling right now, so there’s a need to figure out how to keep everyone afloat. The [Music Health Alliance] is an important organization here in Nashville that looks after the health of our industry…everyone’s coming together to support this community,” noted celebrated country star Dierks Bentley on a recent episode of syndicated TV talk program The Doctors.
Mental Healththesandb.com

Mental Musings: The artist in Loose Hall

I wouldn’t necessarily call myself an artist, but I have dabbled in drawing. In high school I used to love doing drawings in charcoal, and to this day I still love art that uses line work to its advantage to create texture. (I just read “Stage Dreams” by Melanie Gilman in an English class on the graphic novel that uses line work exquisitely, would highly recommend). During quarantine, I revisited my acrylics phase from freshman year and began to paint mythological figures and symbols in deep pastels, mostly because the colors relaxed me. I wouldn’t call it my main medium of relaxation: words nourish me more than anything, whether they are born from my mind or the imagination of others. This week, however, I talked to Celia Meagher `23, whose art has helped her navigate the highs and lows of her mental health.
Washington HealthPosted by
KING 5

Lily Cornell Silver's Mind Wide Open podcast tackles mental health from all angles

SEATTLE — Lily Cornell Silver has experienced grief, anxiety and depression. Her father, Seattle musician Chris Cornell, struggled with his mental health and substance use. In her growing series, Mind Wide Open, Cornell Silver seeks to have open and emotionally-informed conversations about mental health. She and her guests explore topics like oppression, grief, anxiety, depression, substance use and the interrelatedness of our behaviors. They also discuss the lingering effects of our trauma, which can be hard to resolve.
Mental HealthPosted by
iHeartRadio

Artists Team Up To Launch Mental Health Awareness Campaign For Black Youth

Mental Health Awareness Month is underway and a group of musicians are adding their voices to the conversation. Partnering with the Ad Council and Pivotal Ventures, Tobe Nwigwe, KAMAUU, Empress Of and Lauren Jauregui have launched the "Sound It Out" campaign. Through the campaign, the star artists will offer resources to parents of middle school youth as they hope to boost the emotional wellness of young, Black and brown children.
KidsHighsnobiety

This Mental Health Campaign Wants Kids to ‘Sound It Out’

Have you ever listened to a song and thought, “These lyrics really speak to me”? Music can be a therapeutic tool capable of channeling feelings one might not be able to articulate, especially for kids. That’s why the Sound It Out campaign is using the power of music to help parents and caregivers start important conversations with their children about mental health.
AdvocacyNME

Mental health charity Mind launch free resources for music industry workers

Mental health charity Mind have shared a number of free resources for those working in the electronic music industry. The scheme, which arrives to mark Mental Health Awareness Week this week (May 10-17), comes in association with record labels and entertainment organisations Ninja Tune, Paradigm, Percolate and POLY. Included in...
Mental Healthramseycounty.us

Shifting the Conversation About Mental Illness with Cultural Perspective

This event is part of Mental Health Awareness Month. A spotlight has been placed on strengthening and fostering cross-cultural, inter-generational, and culturally-specific healing practices duringCOVID-19 and civil unrest. Join Shirlynn LaChapelle and Dr. Richard Oni on how they continue to create opportunities for community to engage and reconnect with their cultural roots through practices and leanings, and tools that support resilience.
Books & Literaturevashonbeachcomber.com

A Collage Artist’s Book Tells Story of Mental Health Journey

Corrine Lightweaver, a local artist who shows her work at VALISE Gallery, has authored a new art book about the healing properties of arts as well as her own mental health journey. “The Psyche’s Gifts: Art, Art Making and the Journey from Mental Illness to Mental Health,” documents Lightweaver’s personal...
Musicbtrtoday.com

Our Week In Music: Protest Songs, Live At-Home Performances, & Mental Health Awareness Month

In case you couldn’t keep up with the musicians, bands, and artists we’ve been throwing at you all week, here’s a quick recap …. This week, on The Music Meetup, host Elena Childers featured UK-based musician Zoey Mead, aka Wyldest! They chatted about a month ago and now she’s gearing up for a social distant May tour and a new album Monthly Friend out May 28—pre-order here!
Mental HealthBillboard

A Guide to Mental Health Resources for Music Professionals (Updating)

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, designated each year as a period to spread awareness and education about the importance of mental health care in the U.S. The month has taken on added importance during the ongoing pandemic, during which millions of musicians and other music industry workers have been cut off from their livelihoods during the widespread shutdown of live events.
Mental Healthmixmag.net

4 artists share their tips for managing your mental health

Jordan Rakei, TSHA, Maribou State and Hodge have also curated playlists to help you de-stress. During this Mental Health Awareness Week, mental health charity Mind has collaborated with Ninja Tune, Paradigm, Percolate and POLY to launch resources for helping to support the mental health of people working in the electronic music industry.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Five Essential Mindful Habits to Improve Your Mental Health

Statistics from the COVID-19 pandemic have been shocking. Millions of people have suffered mental health issues or seen loved-ones struggling. An ONS report on depression shows that one in five adults in the UK have experienced depression this year – more than double the number who suffered pre-pandemic. A growing...
Mental Healthkrwg.org

Call To Mind: Rethinking Mental Health Care

Call To Mind: Rethinking Mental Health Care will present an honest critique of the nation’s mental health care shortcomings, while highlighting tangible solutions and models for improving access and quality of care. Hosted by Kimberly Adams of Marketplace, this two-part format will allow guests to deep dive into failures, challenges and opportunities, while also allowing people to question mental health experts to ground the issues in matters most pressing to the public. This will be a candid, solutions-oriented discussion about mental health policy and care delivery in the U.S.
California Healthmenlopark.org

Music for Mental Health: Kimberlye Gold

Bay Area singer/songwriter Kimberlye Gold will join us to share pop/rock/R&B/country originals and covers. Kimberlye says that music has always been the medicine for the highest peaks and dark nights of her soul, inspiring her every step on her lifelong journey to create and reach out to touch others. About...