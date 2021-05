Google is today announcing a new feature on Android tablets that plays to one of their greatest strengths: media consumption. The simply named “Entertainment Space” will be a new section to the left of the home screen on tablets from Walmart starting this month, and it’ll expand globally to devices from Lenovo, Sharp, and others later in the year. It’s an all-encompassing hub that brings together video (TV shows, movies, and YouTube), games, and books. Entertainment Space is something Google has been building for a couple years, and it’s one of the more significant changes to the Android tablet experience in a long time.