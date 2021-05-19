newsbreak-logo
Michigan Government

Gov. Whitmer planning to loosen more COVID-19 restrictions this week

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 hour ago
Expect an announcement on COVID-19 restrictions soon, the governor's office said Wednesday.

Restrictions are expected to be relaxed this week, a spokesman for the governor confirmed.

View the full statement from the governor's office below:

We know that the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the best way for people to protect themselves. That’s why Governor Whitmer originally launched the MI Vacc to Normal plan to encourage vaccinations and set a clear path back to normal. With the CDC recommending that fully vaccinated people can safely return to normal life, we feel confident that our state can begin taking even greater steps to get back to normal now that a majority of Michiganders have received their vaccine. I would expect an announcement in the coming days or week.

Last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer be required to wear a mask or face covering indoors or outdoors, in accordance with updated CDC guidelines.

Under the updated MDHHS Gatherings and Mask Order, Michiganders who are outdoors will no longer need to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. While indoors, fully vaccinated Michiganders will no longer need to wear a mask, but residents who are not vaccinated, or have not completed their vaccinations, must continue to wear a mask or face covering to protect themselves and others.

After July 1, the broad indoor mask mandate will expire.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

