The climate crisis is creating a new normal in America - and it’s hotter than ever, according to new federal data released on Tuesday.The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) published an updated set of climate averages, or “climate normals”, for 1991-2020.The data is compiled using around 8,700 National Weather Service stations and gives Americans a way of comparing today’s conditions where they live with the last 30 years. The figures, updated about once a decade, give a picture of the US as a whole and also break down the variations in averages from place to place....