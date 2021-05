Two cohorts of the Laura J. and L. Douglas Meredith Professorship of Teaching Excellence have been named this year. The 2020-23 Meredith Professors are Melissa Chessher, professor and chair of magazine, news and digital journalism in the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, and Elisa Macedo Dekaney, associate dean of research, graduate studies and internationalization in the College of Visual and Performing Arts (VPA) and professor of music education in VPA and the School of Education. Their Meredith terms will run from 2021-24.