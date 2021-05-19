newsbreak-logo
Science

Naomi Campbell announces she is mother to a baby girl

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 1 hour ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (AP) — Naomi Campbell says she has become the mother of a baby girl. The 50-year-old British supermodel announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand holding a baby’s feet. She wrote: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured...

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

Naomi Campbell
Edward Enninful
Marc Jacobs
