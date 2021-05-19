Naomi Campbell announces she is mother to a baby girl

At the beginning of last month, Paris’s Musée d’Orsay launched an online video series honouring the legacy of Charles Baudelaire. The legendary French poet – known for his controversial 1857 anthology, The Flowers of Evil – would have been 200 years old on 8 April, 2021. For Donatien Grau, the museum’s head of contemporary programmes, this bicentennial birthday was the perfect excuse for a celebration. “Baudelaire is one of the greatest authors of the 19th century,” enthuses Grau. “He is also one of the most inventive and knowledgeable poets in the history of the French language. Those aspects make him somewhat ‘institutional’, so we sometimes tend to forget how critical his work has been for many creatives, from the 19th century to today, around the world.”