Value stocks are reclaiming their lost glory. That may be good news, but some market observers see sustainability in this run. That’s to the benefit of assets like the FlexShares Morningstar U.S. Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEArca: TILT). TILT isn’t a dedicated value fund, but its exposure to stocks with that designation is enough to power the ETF to a 12% year-to-date gain.