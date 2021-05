JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to laugh! The Florida Theatre is pleased has announced the return of Bob Saget to the Florida Theatre in July. Bob Saget is best-known for his role as Danny Tanner on the long-running sitcom Full House, and the Netflix-released Full House spinoff series Fuller House. Bob was also the host of America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997, made critically-acclaimed cameos in the HBO series Entourage and was the narrative voice on How I Met Your Mother.