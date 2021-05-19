Flood warning remains in effect for low-lying areas

Effective: 2021-05-17 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 15:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Miami The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie. * From late tonight to Thursday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 20.4 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 33.3 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low-lying areas along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, 347th Road or Main Street east of Highway 169 is under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Osawatomie 28.0 20.4 Sun 7pm 27.3 32.6 31.0