newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Osawatomie, KS

Flood warning remains in effect for low-lying areas

By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com
republic-online.com
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleOSAWATOMIE – With rain showers remaining in the forecast this week, a National Weather Service (NWS) flood warning for the Marais des Cygnes River at Osawatomie and the surrounding area remains in effect until late morning Friday, May 21. The river crested at 35.24 feet about midnight Tuesday, May 18,...

www.republic-online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Osawatomie, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Road Closures#Weather Data#East River#Weather Forecasts#Low Lying Areas#Flood Stage#Flooding#Rain Showers#Block Road#County Sheriff#Historic Data#347th Street#U S#West 327th Street#Driving#Hedge Lane#Cygnes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
NWS
Related
Kansas Carsweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 01:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 15:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. Target Area: Miami The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Kansas Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie affecting Miami County. Marais Des Cygnes River at La Cygne affecting Linn KS County. The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Warning for the Marais Des Cygnes River at Osawatomie. * From late tonight to Thursday afternoon. * At 7:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 20.4 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 33.3 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 28.0 feet, Low-lying areas along the river begin to flood. * Impact...At 31.0 feet, 347th Road or Main Street east of Highway 169 is under water. Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed 1am 1am 1am Marais Des Cygnes River Osawatomie 28.0 20.4 Sun 7pm 27.3 32.6 31.0
Miami County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 23:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Miami The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Johnson KS County in east central Kansas Eastern Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Cass County in west central Missouri Southern Jackson County in west central Missouri * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 920 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Lee`s Summit, Leawood, Grandview, Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Paola, Spring Hill, Greenwood, Peculiar, Louisburg, Lake Lotawana, Lake Winnebago, Lone Jack, Cleveland, Freeman and Lake Annette. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas GovernmentArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas GovernmentKVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration in response to severe flooding across state Featured

23 Kansas counties will be eligible for state assistance following recently flooding including four in the KVOE listening area. Monday afternoon Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration after significant flooding across the state in recent days. The declaration allows counties to utilize state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations granted counties meet certain criteria.
Johnson County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson; Miami SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MIAMI...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...CASS...NORTHWESTERN HENRY...NORTHEASTERN BATES AND WESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cleveland, or 7 miles northeast of Louisburg, moving east at 60 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Peculiar, Louisburg, Holden, Garden City, Archie, Lake Winnebago, Drexel, Cleveland, Urich, Freeman, Creighton, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Kingsville, Lake Annette and Baldwin Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.