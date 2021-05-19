Cast announced for Stage 212’s “Spoon River Anthology”

LA SALLE - Stage 212 will make their long-awaited return from standing in the wings next month with their unique outdoor production of “Spoon River Anthology.”. Adapted by Charles Aidman from the 1915 literary work by Edgar Lee Masters, “Spoon River Anthology” is a collection of poems written from the points of view of deceased citizens of a fictional small town named for a river near Masters’ hometown of Lewistown, Ill. It aims to demystify rural and small-town American life, and despite its inclusion of grim accounts of murder, arson, blackmail and infidelity, Spoon River is a feel-good show that encourages audiences to gather their rosebuds (or daisies) while they may.