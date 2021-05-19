newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois Society

2021 Conkey Award winner announced

By May 19, 2021
Mendota Reporter
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA - The 40th Annual Conkey Family Award winner was announced on May 14 in the Serenity Garden at OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center as part of National Health Care Week. Connie Falcon, a respiratory therapist from cardiopulmonary services, was named this year’s winner. She has been caring for patients for nearly 14 years and is described by her nominator as inspiring. “Connie leads by example and is always willing to help out another department or to take on extra shifts. She never wants to be recognized for going above and beyond,” said her nominator. Left to right, are Dawn Trompeter, OSF Saint Paul President; Falcon; Heather Bomstad, Vice President/Chief Nursing Officer; and Don Damron, Vice President of Ambulatory Services. (Photo contributed)

mendotareporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Mendota, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conkey Award#National Health Care Week#Ambulatory Services#Osf Saint Paul#Officer#Cardiopulmonary Services#Photo#Serenity Garden#Medical#Care#2021 Conkey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Illinois SocietyMendota Reporter

Trees donated to Blackstone School

MENDOTA - Randy Setchell of Ekana Nursery, right, is thanked by Blackstone School Principal Stacy Kelly for donating three trees to the school. The new trees are a replacement for three older trees that had to be removed from the Blackstone playground recently due to rotting. Kelly said the school is very appreciative of the generous donation from Ekana. (Photo contributed)
Illinois EducationMendota Reporter

MHS B-PAC to host presentations by Dr. Ferney Ramirez

MENDOTA - The Mendota High School Bilingual Parent Advisory Committee (MHS B-PAC) and MHS Parent Series in Spanish will present “Strategies for Successful Parents” with psychologist Dr. Ferney Ramirez at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 14 and again at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26. The programs will take place at the Mendota High School Media Center. Children are welcome to attend.
Illinois LifestyleMendota Reporter

Blackstone students honored at Principal Award Pizza Lunch

MENDOTA - Blackstone School recently held their Principal Award pizza lunch for the month of April. Students were honored by having a pizza lunch with their principal, Stacy Kelly. Left photo, kindergarten students honored for March were, front row left to right, Scarlett Burrell, Za'Riyah Rucker, Kay Barrett-Galloway, and Ariana Arteaga; back row, Madi Hayward, Shayne Full, Francisco Medina, and Logan Jones. Right photo, first grade students honored were, front row left to right, Austin Wire, Olivia Whitmore, Emiliano Perez, and Addy Gaspar; back row, Aubrey Gambrel, Landon Kent, Miles Gilkerson and Josiah Enoch. (Photos contributed)
Illinois GovernmentMendota Reporter

Retiring road commissioner recognized

MENDOTA - Duane Kaiser has retired as Road Commissioner after 28 years of outstanding service to the citizens of Mendota Township. He completed the term of Arnold Kaiser after his death. Arnold had been elected after Wilbert, Duane’s father, retired after 22 years of service. Duane will be greatly missed. (Photo contributed)
Illinois EntertainmentMendota Reporter

"Capture Our Town" photography contest entries are being accepted

MENDOTA – The Mendota Museum & Historical Society and the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a photography contest, “Capture Our Town.” Entries are now being accepted through July 6. All area resident amateur photographers of all ages are encouraged to capture those candid photos that show what makes...