2021 Conkey Award winner announced

MENDOTA - The 40th Annual Conkey Family Award winner was announced on May 14 in the Serenity Garden at OSF HealthCare Saint Paul Medical Center as part of National Health Care Week. Connie Falcon, a respiratory therapist from cardiopulmonary services, was named this year’s winner. She has been caring for patients for nearly 14 years and is described by her nominator as inspiring. “Connie leads by example and is always willing to help out another department or to take on extra shifts. She never wants to be recognized for going above and beyond,” said her nominator. Left to right, are Dawn Trompeter, OSF Saint Paul President; Falcon; Heather Bomstad, Vice President/Chief Nursing Officer; and Don Damron, Vice President of Ambulatory Services. (Photo contributed)