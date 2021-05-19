newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Giant to offer COVID-19 vaccinations at all its pharmacies

By Chris Mautner
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 59 minutes ago
Cover picture for the article

The Giant Company announced today that it will now be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at all of its 132 Giant and Martin’s in-store pharmacies. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available to adults 18 and older. No appointment is necessary. Walk-ins from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

www.pennlive.com
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
74K+
Followers
38K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Insurance Customers#Insurance Company#Parental Consent#The Giant Company#Moderna And#Walk Ins#Select Pharmacies#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Adults#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Ohio Healthpharmacytimes.com

Cedarville Pharmacy Grad Works on Development and Administration of COVID-19 Vaccine

Kofi Amoah, PharmD, has gained unique pharmacy and health care experience while working to help end the historic COVID-19 pandemic. Only a year after his graduation from Cedarville University School of Pharmacy in Ohio, Kofi Amoah, PharmD, joined the Pfizer team developing its coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine. This led to an entrepreneurship opportunity that is helping to vaccinate members of his community.
Public HealthConnecticut Post

ND officials: COVID-19 masks not needed for those vaccinated

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Department of Health on Monday issued new guidance on wearing coronavirus masks. State health officer Nizar Wehbi says the department is aligning with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated individuals can resume activities without wearing a mask indoors and outdoors.
Louisiana GovernmentDaily Iberian

More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Oregon Governmentcascadebusnews.com

Mosaic Now Offering Free COVID-19 Vaccines to Community — All Central Oregonians Ages 12 & Older Eligible

WALK-IN Mosaic Medical Courtney Clinic. Appointments at our vaccine clinics throughout the region may be self-scheduled online at mosaicmedical.org. If you need assistance, text 458-203-1535. Students interested in scheduling appointments for high school vaccine clinics may schedule online at mosaicmedicalpediatrics.org. EVENT. Saturday, May 15. Riverbend Park in Bend. 9am-12pm. Community...
Oregon Governmentoregontoday.net

Vaccinations in Oregon, May 17

Friday, OHA reported that 37,164 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 24,318 doses were administered on May 13 and 12,846 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 13. The seven-day running average is now 32,278 doses per day. Oregon has now administered a total of 1,901,445 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,452,653 first and second doses of Moderna and 118,128 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,552,152 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,033,360 people who have had at least one dose. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS). To date, 2,250,495 doses of Pfizer, 1,833,420 doses of Moderna and 266,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.
Public HealthMother Jones

Nurses’ Union Is “Outraged” With the CDC’s Relaxed Masking Guidance

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced earlier this week that fully-vaccinated people can socialize indoors without a mask, prompting many states and businesses to update their coronavirus safety guidelines. The CDC still calls for masks to be worn in schools, buses, trains, and other crowded indoor settings, yet its lifting of more onerous requirements signals a return to relative normalcy after more than a year. But not everyone is celebrating.
PharmaceuticalsKevinMD.com

Give health care workers a break. Get a vaccine!

Cities across the country, including Chicago and New York, have announced reopening — Broadway will be full capacity soon. This is at the same time as the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has lifted, walk-in vaccines are available around the country, and 107 million Americans are fully vaccinated.
HealthPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

What Does Approval of the Pfizer Vaccine for Teens and Preteens Mean for My Child?

Q:The federal government approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds. What does this mean for my child?. Extending the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to preteens and young adolescents adds nearly 17 million more Americans to the pool of those eligible to be immunized against covid-19, helping to build a vaccinated population closer to herd immunity. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are also testing the efficacy of their vaccines in teens and children.