Nat Geo’s “Genius” brand is a force to be reckoned with at the Emmys, winning two trophies and being nominated for Best Limited Series and Best Actor for its first two installments: “Genius: Einstein” with Geoffrey Rush in 2017 and “Genius: Picasso” with Antonio Banderas in 2018. The latest season to enter the awards derby is “Genius: Aretha,” starring Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin. The eight-episode series aired in March to critical acclaim, with Erivo being praised as “born to play” the legendary Queen of Soul. In Nat Geo’s video clip above, watch Erivo singing “How I Got Over” — yes, she sings her own songs.