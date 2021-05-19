newsbreak-logo
Bears sign Adam Redmond, waive Gage Cervenka

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bears have made a couple of moves along their offensive line. Chicago signed guard/center Adam Redmond and waived guard Gage Cervenka, the team announced on Wednesday. Redmond has appeared in 18 games as a pro since entering the league with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard. He was most recently with the Cowboys, appearing in four games for Dallas in 2020. The Cowboys brought him back on a futures contract, but released him earlier this month.

