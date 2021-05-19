Bears sign Adam Redmond, waive Gage Cervenka

Now that the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, the Chicago Bears managed to fill several needs, including two huge ones in franchise quarterback and offensive line. The Bears also landed some impressive talent in the pool of undrafted free agents, as well. Still, there are a few remaining areas that could use some depth, and when Bears general manager Ryan Pace was asked after the draft if the team would be opposed to adding a few veteran bodies in the coming months, he hinted that was the plan.