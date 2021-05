Foothill alum reflects on craft, burgeoning career. Actress Michelle Hinsberg, who hails from Pleasanton, remembers when she was about 7 and first learned about acting. "As a kid, my parents would put me to bed early and get to watch whatever they wanted," she recalled. "One night they were watching 'Scream,' and I walked in on a scene where someone was getting stabbed, and I freaked out.