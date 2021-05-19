newsbreak-logo
Missouri Crime & Safety

Search continues for missing Independence woman

By Tod Palmer
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 hour ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JNZc1_0a4SAZjJ00

Independence police announced Wednesday that a missing 71-year-old woman was last seen May 8 near Prospect Plaza Park in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tony Christine Williamson walked away from Woods Oaks, an assisted-living facility located in the 1800 block of South Sterling Avenue in Independence, around 2:30 a.m. on May 8, according to Independence police.

Police issued an Endangered Silver Alert on May 11, noting that Williamson — who is 5 feet, 2 inches and 117 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes with glasses — has “various medical issues.”

Police announced May 14 that she was spotted the morning of May 8 walking westbound along U.S. 24 on surveillance video and appeared to be wearing light-colored blue jeans, a light blue or gray zippered hoodie and a mask.

Police conducted a search with drones and the K9 unit, but were unable to locate Williamson.

Now, Independence police said they believe Williamson was spotted around 2 p.m. on May 8 asking for tarps and blankets in the 2300 block of East 12th Street — just west of Prospect Plaza Park.

“As of now we have not had any reports of her being spotted after that,” Independence police said in an update provided Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information about Williamson or her whereabouts is asked to call 911 of the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600.

