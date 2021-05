Thanks to a tipster who sent us a link to a Facebook post from Saed Abdallah, a partner at EY Palestinian Authority:. The missile strike on the 12-story al-Jalaa building in Gaza City was carried out by Israel because it claimed the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas. The building, which held offices for the Associated Press and Al-Jazeera, as well as other business offices and apartments, fortunately was evacuated prior to the air strike.