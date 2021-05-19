newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

'Put me in Coach!': Dick LeBeau will present Troy Polamalu for Hall of Fame induction

By Brian Batko
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 58 minutes ago

When Troy Polamalu enjoys permanent enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’ll have his longtime defensive coordinator lead him into the annals of Canton. Dick LeBeau, who ran the Steelers defense from 2004-14, under both Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin, will present Polamalu at the induction ceremony in August. The Hall of Fame made it official Wednesday morning, but Polamalu himself hinted at it Tuesday night with a social media post reading, in part, “Can you please tell them that all I did was follow you... #eachoneteachone” with a photo of Polamalu and LeBeau.

www.post-gazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Alan Faneca
Person
Art Rooney
Person
Dick Lebeau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fame Enshrinement#Steelers#The Hall Of Fame#Induction#Permanent Enshrinement#Coaching Staff#Pittsburgh#Canton#League History
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfoxla.com

Kobe Bryant to be presented by Michael Jordan at posthumous Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Hall officials revealed the full list of presenters last month. Members of a Hall class are asked to choose who they would like to accompany them to the stage and present them before their acceptance speech; when the inductee is being enshrined posthumously, as in Bryant’s case, family members are asked to make the decision on the presenter.
Sandy Lake, PArecordargusnews.com

Lakeview inducts fifth class to Athletic Hall of Fame

SANDY LAKE TOWNSHIP – Lakeview graduate Noah Palicia has had a whirlwind last year and a half. In January 2020, the 2007 graduate competed in the ‘Titan Games’ on NBC, which aired over the summer. There, he got to meet the host of the show, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, as well as compete against former New York Giants wide receiever, […]
Mississippi Sportsyalnews.com

Coach Tyler Will Be Inducted Into MSU M-Club Sports Hall Of Fame

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State Athletics will enshrine eight new members into the MSU Sports M-Club Hall of Fame on Sept. 25 when the Bulldogs play host to LSU at Davis Wade Stadium. Water Valley resident Bob Tyler is included in the six-member class of 2020 that also features All-American defensive lineman Billy Jackson, baseball standout Bobby Thigpen, three-time All-SEC pick Ray White of men’s basketball and the NCAA Championship women’s tennis doubles tandem of Jackie Holden and Claire Pollard. The 2021 class consists of All-SEC center Sharon Thompson from women’s basketball and football’s Charlie Weatherby, who served Mississippi State University for 58 years.
MLBPosted by
Awesome 92.3

Keith Hernandez Will Be Inducted Into Cardinals Hall of Fame

Fans chose Keith Hernandez as the 2021 Cardinals Hall of Fame Inductee. Hernandez will be inducted into the Cards Hall of Fame with the 2020 Class of Tom Herr, John Tudor and Bill White on Saturday, August 21. Hernandez spent 10 seasons playing for Cardinals from 1974 - 1983. He...
NFLPosted by
Tide 100.9 FM

John Mitchell To Be Inducted into NJCAA Hall of Fame

Former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman John Mitchell has been announced as an inductee into the inaugural Hall of Fame class of 2021 for the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA.) Mitchell, alongside Wilbur Jackson, was the first black football player at Alabama as well as the first black, full-time coach at Alabama.
NBARealGM

Ben Wallace To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame In 2021

Ben Wallace will be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2021, sources told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. The entire 2021 class will be announced on Sunday. Wallace, whose No. 3 jersey is retired by the Pistons, began his career...
College SportsCentral Michigan Life

Longtime CMU coach Dave Keilitz to be inducted into College Baseball Hall of Fame

Longtime Central Michigan baseball coach Dave Keilitz will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame as part of its 2021 induction class. "It's a wonderful honor," Keilitz said in a press release. "Each hall of fame that I've been fortunate enough to be included in is special and each one is a little bit different. I'm humbled by it."
NFLtigernet.com

Re: TNET: WATCH: Jon Gruden runs down the hill at Death Valley

Re: TNET: WATCH: Jon Gruden runs down the hill at Death Valley. That’s cool that Dabo continues to build those NFL relationships. I think he’s had Brett Favre, Urban Meyer, Tony Dungy, Gruden and others to see how awesome Clemson is. Great program publicity too.
NBAMinneapolis Star Tribune

Basketaball Hall of Fame induction ceremony preview

What: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. When: Saturday, 4-7 p.m. (ESPN) Who: The Class of 2020, delayed by the pandemic, includes longtime executive Patrick Baumann, 18-time All-Star Kobe Bryant, 10-time All-Star Tamika Catchings, 15-time All-Star Tim Duncan, 15-time All-Star Kevin Garnett, three-time NCAA champion coach Kim Mulkey, five-time D-II national coach of the year Barbara Stevens, four-time national coach of the year Eddie Sutton and two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.
College SportsKWTX

Mulkey ‘excited and humbled’ by Hall of Fame induction

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (KWTX) - On the eve of her Hall of Fame induction, former Baylor Coach Kim Mulkey says she’s excited and humbled by being selected for what she calls ‘the granddaddy of them all.’. “It’s the granddaddy of them all and what makes it that is it’s men’s and...
Sportsclemsonsportstalk.com

Adkins To Be Inducted Into National College Baseball Hall of Fame

CLEMSON, S.C. - Rusty Adkins, the only Clemson baseball player to be a three-time All-American according to ABCA, will be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame in a virtual ceremony on June 26, announced Thursday by College Baseball Foundation. Adkins, one of 14 people who will be inducted in June, is the first former Clemson player to be inducted into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame and joins his head coach, the late Bill Wilhelm, among the inductees.
NBAFort Worth Star-Telegram

A Texas coaching legend again denied induction in Basketball Hall of Fame | Opinion

The call came, again, and it was not the news she wanted, again. Leta Andrews said she did not get in. Leaks about the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2021 began to leak early on Sunday, and the former girls basketball coach at Granbury High School said she was not a part of it before it was formally announced.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Dyami Brown will wear No. 2 with the Washington Football Team

In the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Washington Football Team selected former North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dyami Brown. So far in rookie minicamp, Brown has generated a healthy amount of buzz surrounding his talent. Brown will wear No. 2 with Washington, the same number he...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Mike Tomlin shares first thoughts on Najee Harris at rookie minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers strengthened their running back room with the addition of first-rounder Najee Harris last month after the first glimpse of his talents at rookie mini-camp, head coach Mike Tomlin is anxious to see him development over the next few months prior to the start of the season. “He...
NBAWMBF

Pearl Moore to be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WMBF) - One of the Pee Dee’s own will now have her basketball legacy enshrined among other greats of the sport. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Sunday that Florence native Pearl Moore would be among the inductees in its 2021 class. Moore is the all-time...