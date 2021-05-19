'Put me in Coach!': Dick LeBeau will present Troy Polamalu for Hall of Fame induction

When Troy Polamalu enjoys permanent enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’ll have his longtime defensive coordinator lead him into the annals of Canton. Dick LeBeau, who ran the Steelers defense from 2004-14, under both Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin, will present Polamalu at the induction ceremony in August. The Hall of Fame made it official Wednesday morning, but Polamalu himself hinted at it Tuesday night with a social media post reading, in part, “Can you please tell them that all I did was follow you... #eachoneteachone” with a photo of Polamalu and LeBeau.