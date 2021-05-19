newsbreak-logo
Man charged in ambush murder of man, victim’s girlfriend

The Associated Press
HARRISON CITY, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man is accused of ambushing another man and gunning him down, then killing the victim’s girlfriend as she tried to flee, authorities said.

Victor Steban, 53, is charged in Westmoreland County with two counts of criminal homicide as well as burglary, robbery and firearms offenses.

Authorities said a friend found 41-year-old Jacob Erdeljac and 27-year-old Mara Casale shot to death in the driveway of the male victim’s home Monday morning. District Attorney John Peck said they were killed late Sunday or early Monday after returning home from a motorcycle ride.

Steban was apprehended Tuesday afternoon on Route 30 near his North Huntington Township home. Peck alleged that he told investigators he was angry at the male victim, although the reason wasn’t immediately clear. Chief John Otto of Penn Township police said there was “every indication” that the woman was “a victim of circumstance.”

Authorities said Steban is also a suspect in shots fired at several homes and was wanted for questioning in a car explosion Saturday night. Court documents indicate that he asked for representation by the county public defender’s office, which said Wednesday no attorney had yet been assigned to the case.

