California Government

California drivers’ cars attacked with BBs or pellets

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 hour ago

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The windows of numerous vehicles have been shattered by BBs or pellets on Southern California freeways since April.

The shootings have occurred primarily on a 45-mile (72.4-kilometer) stretch of the State Route 91 freeway between Cerritos and Riverside, the Los Angeles Time s reported Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported so far in the string of shootings, which are under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

“We recommend everyone to try to remain calm, as traumatic as it could be, and try to safely exit and assess the situation,” said CHP Officer Chris Baldonado,

