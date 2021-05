BELCHERTOWN — Leverett’s fire chief for more than six years could soon take the reins of the Belchertown Fire Department. John Ingram, an Amherst fire captain who has served as Leverett’s chief since January 2015, was offered the job by the Select Board in a 5-0 vote last week. Ingram’s hiring is contingent on successful contract negotiations for a position that was advertised with a salary range of $93,031 to $118,759.