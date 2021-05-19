newsbreak-logo
Pennsylvania voters impose new limits on governor's powers

By MARC LEVY and MICHAEL RUBINKAM
MySanAntonio
 59 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to impose restrictions on a governor's authority under an emergency disaster declaration, approving constitutional amendments sped to a statewide referendum by Republican lawmakers angry over how Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf handled the pandemic response. The vote on Tuesday's...

