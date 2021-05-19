Pennsylvania voters impose new limits on governor's powers

Registered voters will go to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in the municipal primary election. While only registered Democrats and Republicans can vote for their parties’ nominees, all registered voters can weigh in on four ballot questions. As Spotlight PA has reported, the third and fourth questions on the ballot are relatively straightforward. The third question would allow for amending the Pennsylvania Constitution to enshrine discrimination protections for Pennsylvanians based on race and ethnicity. The fourth question is a statewide referendum, Spotlight PA explained, “that would allow municipal fire departments or companies with paid personnel, as well as EMS companies, to apply for a loan through an existing state-run program for volunteer companies.” Spotlight PA is a nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer; its partners include LNP Media Group.