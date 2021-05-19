newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut Business

On the market: Waterfront Norwalk house near beach for nearly $7M

By Meredith Guinness
Norwalk Hour
 1 hour ago

Cover picture for the articleThe contemporary Hamptons-style shingle home at 8 Shorehaven Road in Norwalk sits on a full acre with 185 feet of direct water frontage in an exclusive enclave. Designed by a local architect, the five-bedroom home "is a peaceful retreat for relaxed daily life or lavish entertaining filled with designer details, bespoke craftsmanship and water vistas from nearly every room," said listing agent Kelly Connell of Compass.

www.thehour.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CT
Norwalk, CT
Real Estate
Local
Connecticut Business
Local
Connecticut Real Estate
Norwalk, CT
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamptons#Terrace#Suites#Open Water#Waterfront Norwalk#Compass#Shorehaven Golf Club#Sprite Island Yacht Club#Shady Beach Park#Direct Water Frontage#Attached Three Car Garage#Outdoor Shower#Lawn#Home#Breakfast#Calf Pasture Beach#Edge#Designer Details#Market#Exclusive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Connecticut Lifestylehamlethub.com

JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tickets and Backstage Tour, Catered Dinner, Fishing, Golf, Horseback Riding: BID on ACT of Connecticut's Online Auction

Many local businesses individuals donated one-of-a-kind experiences, products and services to support ACT of Connecticut's Gala featuring Into The Woods (which took place on Saturday, May 15). There are less than 24 hours left to BID. Click HERE. Some auction highlights:. Exclusive screening of WORKING. Tickets to Jagged Little Pill...
sheltonherald.com

Shelton enjoying real estate boom

SHELTON — A small town feel with all the benefits of a large city — combined with rock bottom tax rates — has turned Shelton into one of the state’s top residential destination locations over the past year. CBRE, a Dallas-based commercial real estate services and investment firm, recently released...
Connecticut GovernmentPosted by
KICKS 105.5

Downtown Danbury Glows at Night

Danbury is a small city located in Fairfield County, CT. Danbury is my home and I love it like Glenn Frey might have loved it. If you wait for the sun to set and head out on the streets, you will notice that Danbury, CT has a glow at night.
Connecticut GovernmentConnecticut Post

Location, affordability driving Trumbull's boom

TRUMBULL — Having lived in major cities like New York and Tampa, there was no doubt in Cassie Castillo’s mind where she wanted to live when it was time to start thinking about raising a family. “Having experienced the suburban lifestyle, that’s something I want my family to have,” said...
Connecticut LifestyleNews 12

MilSabores food truck in Norwalk makes big splash on TikTok

A food truck in Norwalk has become a social media sensation, garnering over 2 million views on one of their TikTok videos. MilSabores is a Mexican and Venezuelan food truck that operates outside of Norwalk Library. Edwin and his wife, Yohana Mondragon, decided to blend their two cultures together into...
Westport News

Avoid the crowds along these 25 secret hiking trails around CT

While popular state park hiking areas filled up fast during the pandemic, forcing the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to close them, nearby land trusts and municipal open spaces sat relatively empty and unused. To enjoy our natural beauty without the crowds, skip the overused trails and visit these paths less traveled.
Connecticut Post

Data: Despite people moving into CT in 2020, Bridgeport's population moved out

BRIDGEPORT — The high-priced bidding wars for homes, increased rents and positive results of 2020’s property revaluation are all evidence of a booming local real estate market. So why does recent data compiled by Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis, a commercial real estate and investment firm, show more people left Connecticut’s...