On the market: Waterfront Norwalk house near beach for nearly $7M
The contemporary Hamptons-style shingle home at 8 Shorehaven Road in Norwalk sits on a full acre with 185 feet of direct water frontage in an exclusive enclave. Designed by a local architect, the five-bedroom home "is a peaceful retreat for relaxed daily life or lavish entertaining filled with designer details, bespoke craftsmanship and water vistas from nearly every room," said listing agent Kelly Connell of Compass.www.thehour.com