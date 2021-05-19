Mom outraged after racial slur used in eighth grader’s homework assignment

When several law professors encourage me to read an article, I know it is going to be either really good or it will incite me. The article, “The New Taboo: Quoting Epithets in the Classroom and Beyond,” in the most recent edition of Capital University Law Review, is the latter case. The article’s authors are professors Randall Kennedy (Harvard) and Eugene Volokh (UCLA). Kennedy is author of articles and books about that “strange and troublesome word” that the article spends much time discussing and repeating. Volokh’s experience with that same word is a bit more controversial, but the link to his blog post lays out his arguments fairly. I didn’t make it through Kennedy’s books, but I did engage in reading some of his articles. And I should disclose I read Volokh’s blog before workouts.