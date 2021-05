Luke List (-122) vs. Scott Stallings. Luke List has been a golfer that I have been targeting since the beginning of the week for the Wells Fargo Championship. When I ran my model for this event, he actually fell into my top 10 golfers! At the beginning of the week I had him for top 30 for +360. He is currently tied for 10th even with a +1 on Friday. I expect him to have a solid score on Saturday and I simply feel that he should have the better score against Scott Stallings.