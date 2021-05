The concept of a clean deodorant that actually works sounds like one of those beauty myths we learn to tune out, like a flat iron that don't damage our hair, or face mists that do anything other than feel vaguely nice on a hot day. I live in perpetual fear of not smelling good, as evidenced by the mountain of perfumes that I've lined up on every flat surface of my apartment. I'm not a fan of sweating, which is why I work out about twice a year and dread warm summer months. Paying money for a workout class only to mess up my hair and be stinky for the rest of the day? No thanks.