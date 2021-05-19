newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

CNN Host W. Kamau Bell Downplays Antifa Violence: ‘People Get Hurt, Property Gets Damaged’

By Hannah Bleau
Big Hollywood
 56 minutes ago

Cover picture for the articleAntifa violence accounts for millions in property damage and during a segment of his CNN show United Shades of America, standup comedian and CNN host W. Kamau Bell downplayed the radical left-wing group’s anarchic criminality. Bell dismissed the violent tactics routinely used by the radical organization and concluded that sometimes “people get hurt, property gets damaged, and things get confusing.”

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
W. Kamau Bell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Police Violence#Domestic Violence#Cnn Host W Kamau Bell#United Shades Of America#White Americans#Harvard Harris#District Of Oregon#Downplays Antifa#Antifa Violence Accounts#Antifa Rioters#Violent Riots#Left Wing Narratives#Fascism Thing#Property Damage#Standup Comedian#Social Justice Issues#Police Involved Shootings#People#Portland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Americas
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV SeriesBoston Herald

W. Kamau Bell examines police brutality in new ‘United Shades’

Several heart wrenching moments are packed into Sunday night’s season six opener of “United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.” But perhaps none carry as much emotional heft as when the series host accompanies Oscar Grant’s mother to the Fruitvale station where her son was shot and killed on New Year’s Day 2009 by a BART police officer.
MinoritiesThe Ringer

W. Kamau Bell on Being a Tall Black Man in America

Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay address the recent plagiarism claims lobbied towards Two Distant Strangers (5:46), then comedian W. Kamau Bell joins the podcast to discuss the America’s identity and his hope for the future (22:29). Plus, Van and Rachel debate how much money Melinda Gates is owed in her upcoming divorce with Bill Gates (54:18), and talk Will Smith being in the “worst shape of his life” (1:11:35).
California EntertainmentSFGate

W. Kamau Bell on why it was so hard to film the Bay Area episode of CNN's 'United Shades of America'

People often ask me if I grew up here. Sometimes they outright assume that I did. The “city” that they “know” that I’m a “native” of changes. Could be San Francisco, Oakland or Berkeley. And even though I was born in Stanford Hospital and lived as a baby in East Palo Alto, I grew up back east. I lived in Chicago, Boston, Alabama and Indianapolis, like one does.
MinoritiesKenosha News.com

Commentary: The reality of US racism

Racism has saturated U.S. society for so long that some people — including representatives in public office — continue to deny its existence. “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” said Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in response to President Joe Biden’s address to the nation on April 29. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., recently said he believes “racism does not exist in America.” And Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, declared there is not “systemic racism in America,” while affirming a recent “Confederate Heritage Month” in his state.
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

CNN anchor downplays slur used against Tim Scott

For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Congress & Courtsmyhoustonmajic.com

Judge Who Blocked Andrew Brown Jr.’s Bodycam Video Called George Zimmerman Acquittal ‘The Right Thing’

Facebook posts by the judge who blocked the public release of bodycam video footage from Andrew Brown Jr.‘s police killing last week suggest he harbors pro-police bias. A review of activity on the social network by North Carolina Superior Court Judge Jeffery Foster shows that he once even had some kind words about George Zimmerman, the vigilante killer of an unarmed Black teenager in Florida.
MinoritiesKTVN.com

Fauci: Pandemic Exposed 'Undeniable Effects of Racism'

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday that "the undeniable effects of racism" have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic. “COVID-19 has shown a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory...